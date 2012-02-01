(Adds press digest)

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting with no agenda available yet.

FOREIGN RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves for January.

IMF

* A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest until Feb. 6 for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary aid deal.

* IMF officials are expected to meet Economy Minister Ion Ariton on Wednesday. Agerpres

BANCA TRANSILVANIA 2011 NET PROFIT UP 35 PCT

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a 35 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 131.9 million lei ($40 million) on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E8CV2VR ]

ROMANIA SELLS $1.5 BLN IN MAIDEN U.S DOLLAR BOND

Romania sold $1.5 billion in a debut, ten-year U.S. dollar bond on the U.S. market on Tuesday at a yield of 6.875 percent, drawing a hefty $7 billion in demand, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said.

GREENPEACE STORMS ROMANIAN MINISTRY OVER GOLD MINE

Greenpeace activists stormed Romania's Environment Ministry on Tuesday, chaining themselves to radiators in the minister's office in an attempt to stop approval for Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty rose to the highest in nearly five months on Tuesday after a Polish state bank sold euros and other emerging European currencies gained, capping a wild first month of 2012.

ELECTRICA

State-owned power distributor Electrica plans to list 15 percent stakes in each of its three local branches and will select advisors for the listings until Feb. 15, according to a draft bill from the economy ministry.

GAS CONSUMPTION

Daily gas consumption rose about 20 percent to about 70 million cubic metres in Romania in the last days due to freezing temperatures, an economy ministry official said on Tuesday.

