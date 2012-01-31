* John Browett to leave UK's Dixons in April
By James Davey and Juhi Arora
LONDON, Jan 31 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is
hiring Dixons DXNS.L Chief Executive Officer John Browett, who
drove a recent turnaround at the British electronics retailer,
to lead the iPad maker's retail expansion.
Browett, who has headed Dixons since 2007, was previously
chief executive of Tesco PLC's (TSCO.L) successful online
shopping site.
At Apple, Browett will be responsible for the company's
retail strategy and the expansion of its stores around the world
from the current total of around 300.
"Our retail stores are all about customer service, and John
shares that commitment like no one else we've met," said Apple
CEO Tim Cook, to whom Browett will report.
Browett replaces Ron Johnson, who left Apple last June to
take the CEO post at retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N).
On Johnson's watch, Apple opened its first retail outlet --
in McLean, Virginia -- in May 2001. It now has a chain of more
than 300 stores, which generated an average of $34.1 million
each in fiscal 2010 and accounted for 15 percent of the
company's net sales.
"(Browett)'s got big shoes to fill," said BGC Partners
analyst Colin Gillis. "Ron Johnson drove the Apple store as a
customer experience with a positive halo effect for the
business."
Wall Street views Apple's stores as an important advantage
in competing with rivals Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) as well as other traditional PC makers.
Apple's retail success is likely to keep growing over the
next few quarters as huge numbers of consumers continue to snap
up the company's popular iPhones and iPads. Apple sold 37
million iPhones and more than 15 million iPads during the last
quarter, and its cash balance swelled to nearly $100 billion by
the end of 2011.
Last week, Apple posted quarterly results ahead of market
expectations. [ID:nL2E8CO9RL]
Browett's appointment has sparked speculation in some
quarters that Apple may be planning a push in its retail
operations in Europe, where his expertise is greatest.
But Gillis said that while Browett's international
experience is helpful, the British retailer did not appear to
have the relevant expertise in Apple's key growth markets in
Asia.
In October, Best Buy (BBY.N) abandoned plans for a chain of
European megastores, while Kesa Electricals KESA.L, Europe's
No. 3 player, effectively paid a bidder to take the British
money-losing Comet chain off its hands. [ID:nL6E7M705U]
[ID:nL5E7M9007]
Both companies, as well as Home Retail's HOME.L Argos
business, have struggled to compete with Dixons in the UK as
Browett revamped stores, focused on more popular megastores and
improved product ranges with a mantra of improving the shopping
trip for customers.
Shares of Dixons Retail, Europe's second-largest electronics
retailer and owner of the Currys and PC World chains in Britain,
fell 4.7 percent on Tuesday after it said Browett would quit in
April to join the world's leading smartphone maker as senior
vice president of retail, based in California.
Dixons, which also runs Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro
in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said Sebastian James would
succeed Browett.
James, who was instrumental in executing much of Dixons'
turnaround plan, is the company's operations director and a
former strategy director at mother and baby products retailer
Mothercare (MTC.L).
"We understand that the board had already carried out
external bench-marking as part of its succession plans, and had
decided that internal candidates would provide the best
solution," said Investec analyst David Jeary.
Dixons shares, which had increased by more than half over
the last month after the well-received Christmas trading update,
were down 8.7 percent at 13.95 pence. Apple was up 1.1 percent
at $457.76 in morning Nasdaq trading in New York.
($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)
