The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT The Italian bank's Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday several U.S. investment funds had bought shares in the bank's recent capital increase.

* ITALY BANKS

The Bank of Italy has changed the rules it uses to authorize domestic banks' buybacks of their own hybrid debt, making it easier for lenders to resort to these operations as they strive to boost their capital base.

ENEL

Europe's most indebted utility will not pay an interim dividend on 2012 results in a move designed to boost the financial flexibility of the group as the sovereign debt crisis takes its toll. Enel also said its core earnings in 2011 rose 1.1 percent to 17.7 billion euros to beat a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 17.317 billion euros. Net debt at the end of 2011 was 44.6 billion euros.

* Enel will take a final decision on the launch of a 1.5 billion euro retail bond once market regulator Consob decides on the offer on Thursday, CEO Fulvio Conti told Il Sole 24 Ore.

* FIAT, FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The companies' boards meet on 2011 results.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's top management will discuss its governance with Bank of Italy officials in a meeting on Wednesday morning ahead of a possible exit of BPM's Managing Director Enzo Chiesa, Finanza & Mercati reported, without identifying its sources.

ERG

The Russian oil company will buy a further 20 percent in its Italian joint venture from partner ERG for 400 million euros ($523.62 million) excluding inventory, the company said on Tuesday, increasing its stake to 80 percent.

