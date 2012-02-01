* Income for 13 weeks to Dec 31 up 0.8 pct like-for-like
* Discretionary funds up 5.1 pct, total funds up 3.8 pct
* Commission income down 24.4 pct from 2010
LONDON, Feb 1 British investment manager
Brewin Dolphin suffered a slow first quarter as the
global financial stresses of late 2011 spooked clients and
translated into a 24.4 percent drop in commission income.
In a trading statement for its first quarter to Dec. 31, the
firm said total funds under management were up 3.8 percent to
24.9 billion pounds, with recovering stock markets helping
offset a 100 million pounds net outflow of funds.
Discretionary funds saw a 100 million net inflow thought
advisory funds shed 200 million pounds during the quarter.
The company said commission income, which fell to 17.5
million pounds from 24.9 million pounds a year earlier, had
continued to fall into January but other income has held up.
First quarter financial planning and trail income was up
26.6 percent and investment management fees increased 15.8
percent.
Brewin Dolphin shares closed at 151 pence on Tuesday.