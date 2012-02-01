* ECB bank lending survey fans credit crunch concerns

* Loan demand falling for corporate, household loans

* ECB's 3-year loans helped, impact not fully visible yet

By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 A quarter of euro zone banks expect to make it harder for firms to get loans in the future, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, although the bank's recent massive cash injection has eased the chance of a full-blown credit crunch.

With the sovereign debt crisis wreaking havoc across the common currency bloc, analysts have feared that banks might turn off the credit taps, causing further damage to the economy, and the ECB's latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey indicates the threat is real.

More than a third of banks tightened criteria for companies seeking to borrow funds in the fourth quarter of 2011, while they also expect the demand for business credit to decline as the bloc teeters on the brink of a new recession.

However, the survey may not give a complete picture of the impact of the ECB's ultra-long 3-year tender (LTRO), which pushed 489 billion euros to markets in late December and could have eased the funding pressures.

"This is obviously one of the risk factors we've been looking at," said RBS economist Silvio Peruzzo.

"The credit crunch is happening in some parts of the economy in the euro zone, and the task now is to find out the implication of the ECB's LTRO."

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week "we know for sure that we have avoided a major, major credit crunch," after the ECB funnelled banks the cash.

The ECB won widespread praise at the Davos Forum last week for the bumper liquidity injection, which policymakers from within and beyond the euro zone welcomed for helping support the banking sector and easing the impact of the bloc's debt crisis.

Some analysts also said the picture had changed and thus they read the survey with a grain of salt.

"It is all a bit after the horse has bolted. Looking forward one might expect the situation has already improved," Societe Generale economist James Nixon said.

The ECB will offer a fresh batch of three-year loans at the end of this month which could further bolster banks' ability to lend, but the dismal data means fears of a credit crunch cannot be banished entirely.

The bleak expectations for lending in the next few months are the worst since the post-Lehman peak of the financial crisis in early 2009.

"Banks explained the surge in the net tightening of credit standards by the adverse combination of a weakening economic outlook and the euro area sovereign debt crisis, which continued to undermine the banking sector’s financial position," the ECB said.

The data also showed that a net 21 percent expect firms' demand for loans to drop in the first quarter, compared with the 5 percent that reported weaker demand in the past 3 months.

Moreover, credit standard tightening was seen as more pronounced for loans to large firms and for longer-term loans.

Last week, ECB monetary data showed that bank loans to euro zone corporations fell the most in one month in December. The bank lending survey showed that both demand and supply factors were at play.

An additional gloomy sign in the bank lending survey was that almost half of banks saw demand for mortgages to fall in the current quarter, with strong declines in Spain and Italy, among others.

Both countries are undertaking large-scale austerity programme in order to convince financial markets they can repay their debts, leading to sharp falls in output and rising unemployment. Almost one-in-four Spaniards are out of work. [ID:nL5E8CQ2XU]

The report also said that wholesale funding markets were seen improving somewhat early this year, with the ECB's liquidity provision playing a role in that.

"Banks across the euro area overall expect some improvement in access to wholesale market funding in the next quarter, potentially reflecting the anticipated effectiveness of non-standard measures taken by the ECB," the ECB said.

The ECB also said that tightening of credit standards late last year was widespread across larger euro zone countries, with the exception of Germany.

Q4 Q3 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 35 16 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -5 -8 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 25 22 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -21 -19 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 29 18 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -27 -24 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 24 11 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -44 -22

The survey of 124 banks was conducted from Dec 19 to Jan 9.

For a copy of the survey, click on: here

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

