HELSINKI Feb 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm has had its license to operate in India, along with those of other companies issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, revoked by the country's Supreme Court.

Telenor said it was "unfairly treated" and "shocked" by the penalty imposed by the court and said it would exercise all options to ensure it continues to operate in the fast-growing Asian economy.

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong residential sales.

YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll. Segments-based profits include work in progress.

It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012 will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer is expected to report a fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit of 85.3 million euros ($111.66 million), showed a Reuters poll of XX analysts showed, a year-on-year rise from 80.5 million euros ($105.38 million)in 2010.

The results are due at 0700 GMT.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker is expected to report a fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, of 40.8 million euros ($53.4 million), a fall of 11 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

The results are due at 0700GMT.

NOVO NORDISK

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is expected to post a 23 percent rise in fourth quarter operating profits on the back of strong sales of its Victoza drug and modern insulins, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the world's biggest insulin producer were estimated on average to have risen to 5.34 billion crowns ($943.33 million) in the three months to end-December from 4.34 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, but down from the previous quarter.

Novo Nordisk is due to report its fourth quarter results on Thursday at 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)