DUBAI Feb 2 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Dubai's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, posted a 25 percent rise in 2011 net profit, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank posted a 2011 net profit of 1.01 billion dirams from 806 million dirhams for the year-ago period. It also proposed a 15 percent cash dividend to shareholders for 2011. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair)