Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MOODY'S

Even if Poland succeeds in cutting its fiscal deficit to below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling in 2012 it may not be enough to secure a positive rating outlook this year, rating agency Moody's said.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Deputy Finance Minister Ludwik Kotecki, responsible for preparing Poland for an eventual euro adoption, has resigned his post, but will remain at the ministry.

SZYMBORSKA

Polish Nobel Prize winning poet Wislawa Szymborska, once described as the "Mozart of Poetry", died on Wednesday, after suffering from lung cancer. She was 88.

LOW TEMPERATURES

Record-low temperatures in parts of Eastern Europe pushed the death toll from Arctic conditions to at least 89 people on Wednesday, and have forced Russian gas provider Gazprom to warn over supplies to Europe.

