ABUJA Feb 1 Nigeria's privatisation
regulator gave the go ahead on Wednesday for Canadian and Indian
firms to submit bids for a major power contract, part of plans
to overhaul the country's woeful electricity infrastructure.
Despite holding the world's seventh-largest gas reserves,
Nigeria only provides its 160 million inhabitants with enough
electricity to power a medium-sized European city, meaning those
who can afford it rely on expensive diesel generators.
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said Manitoba Hydro
of Canada and state-owned Power Grid of India have been issued
documents to submit bids for the management contract of the
Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
"The two investors are presently undertaking due diligence
on TCN and its network in order to submit their technical and
financial proposals," a statement from BPE said.
"TCN is one of the eighteen successor companies carved out
of Power Holding Company of Nigeria. It combines the functions
of a transmission services provider, a system operator and a
market operator, all of which are central to the sustainability
and development of the electricity sector."
BPE initially gave the go-ahead for the two bidders to
submit proposals in August 2010 but political wrangling and
elections in April last year have delayed progress.
Power infrastructure can be roughly split into three
sections: generation, transmission and distribution.
Nigeria plans to award this management contract for
transmitting electricity from power plants to substations and
privatise the bulk of six power generation plants and 11
distribution firms, which supply end users.
Frequent electricity blackouts have long been a brake on
growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy and
economists say solving the problems could launch GDP growth from
around 7 percent a year currently, into double-digits.
But the privatisation programme is already months behind the
original schedule and infrastructure is in disrepair due to
decades of corruption and mismanagement.
Nigeria is hoping to produce 6,000 megawatts of power by the
end of this year, up from the current 4,000 but this would still
only scratch the surface of the estimated 40,000 megawatts
needed for Africa's most populous nation.
Decades of Nigerian administrations have cashed-in on crude
exports and neglected investing in plants to refine fuel or
developing gas for domestic consumption.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)