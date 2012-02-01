ABUJA Feb 1 Nigeria's privatisation regulator gave the go ahead on Wednesday for Canadian and Indian firms to submit bids for a major power contract, part of plans to overhaul the country's woeful electricity infrastructure.

Despite holding the world's seventh-largest gas reserves, Nigeria only provides its 160 million inhabitants with enough electricity to power a medium-sized European city, meaning those who can afford it rely on expensive diesel generators.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said Manitoba Hydro of Canada and state-owned Power Grid of India have been issued documents to submit bids for the management contract of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"The two investors are presently undertaking due diligence on TCN and its network in order to submit their technical and financial proposals," a statement from BPE said.

"TCN is one of the eighteen successor companies carved out of Power Holding Company of Nigeria. It combines the functions of a transmission services provider, a system operator and a market operator, all of which are central to the sustainability and development of the electricity sector."

BPE initially gave the go-ahead for the two bidders to submit proposals in August 2010 but political wrangling and elections in April last year have delayed progress.

Power infrastructure can be roughly split into three sections: generation, transmission and distribution.

Nigeria plans to award this management contract for transmitting electricity from power plants to substations and privatise the bulk of six power generation plants and 11 distribution firms, which supply end users.

Frequent electricity blackouts have long been a brake on growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy and economists say solving the problems could launch GDP growth from around 7 percent a year currently, into double-digits.

But the privatisation programme is already months behind the original schedule and infrastructure is in disrepair due to decades of corruption and mismanagement.

Nigeria is hoping to produce 6,000 megawatts of power by the end of this year, up from the current 4,000 but this would still only scratch the surface of the estimated 40,000 megawatts needed for Africa's most populous nation.

Decades of Nigerian administrations have cashed-in on crude exports and neglected investing in plants to refine fuel or developing gas for domestic consumption. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)