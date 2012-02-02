The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

BENETTON

The Benetton family said on Wednesday it will buy out minority investors for 4.60 euros a share, in a tender designed to delist the Italian clothing retailer and reshape its strategy.

ENEL, TERNA

Enel said on Wednesday it was placing its stake in the power grid operator, in a move that could raise around 275 million euros for Europe's most indebted utility.

FIAT

Fiat said on Wednesday it sold almost 40,500 cars in Italy in January, giving it a market share of 29.5 percent -- unchanged from the same month in 2011. Italian new car sales tumbled 16.9 percent in the first month of the year.

