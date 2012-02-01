HELSINKI Feb 1 Nokia's NOK1V.HE major revamp, which includes a deal to start using Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software for its smartphones, will impact earnings of the Finnish handset maker through most of this year, Chairman Jorma Ollila said on Wednesday.

"For a significant part of the year the transition will be seen in the results," Ollila told Finnish national broadcaster YLE.

