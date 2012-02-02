DUBAI, Feb 2 Here are factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* France sees possible U.N. deal on Syria next week
* IAEA, Iran to meet again after "good" talks
* Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild
* Euro, stocks firm on easing global concerns
UAE
* Dubai Mashreq Q4 net falls; fee, interest income down
* Etisalat invites bids for African towers - sources
* Etisalat names Saleh Al Abdooli as CEO for UAE
* Tabreed's Q4 net profit more than doubles
* Etihad to get $169 mln lease finance
* Waha Capital Q4 net falls 46 pct
EGYPT
* More than 70 dead in soccer disaster
* Egypt to sell land to citizens abroad to get cash
* Egypt's "war on democracy" threatens U.S.-ties
KUWAIT
* Kuwait opposition to press for change in election
* Wataniya Airways reshuffles board
BAHRAIN
* Bahrainis seek reconciliation as clashes worsen
