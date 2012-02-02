DUBAI, Feb 2 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * France sees possible U.N. deal on Syria next week * IAEA, Iran to meet again after "good" talks * Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild * Euro, stocks firm on easing global concerns UAE * Dubai Mashreq Q4 net falls; fee, interest income down * Etisalat invites bids for African towers - sources * Etisalat names Saleh Al Abdooli as CEO for UAE * Tabreed's Q4 net profit more than doubles * Etihad to get $169 mln lease finance * Waha Capital Q4 net falls 46 pct EGYPT * More than 70 dead in soccer disaster * Egypt to sell land to citizens abroad to get cash * Egypt's "war on democracy" threatens U.S.-ties KUWAIT * Kuwait opposition to press for change in election * Wataniya Airways reshuffles board BAHRAIN * Bahrainis seek reconciliation as clashes worsen (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)