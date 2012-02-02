(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Feb 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

RATE MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Inflation report also due to be approved.

PREVIEW-ROMANIA CBANK SEEN CUTTING RATES TO SPUR GROWTH

Romania's central bank is expected to cut rates further at its meeting next week, taking advantage of slowing inflation to boost its battered economy - the European Union's second poorest.

PPI

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for December.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 750 million lei in 3-year treasury bonds.

IMF

* A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary aid deal. The review is expected to be concluded on Feb. 6.

* The IMF officials are expected to meet opposition Social Liberal Union on Thursday. Agerpres

ROMANIA FX RESERVES FALL TO 32.7 BLN EUROS IN JAN

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 497 million euros on the month to 32.7 billion euros ($42.8 billion) at the end of January, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's forint hit a 3-1/2-month high on Wednesday, leading emerging European currencies higher on Wednesday as it benefited from optimism over a Greek debt-swap deal.

EUROPE FREEZE KILLS 89, FEARS RISE OVER RUSSIAN GAS

Record-low temperatures in parts of Eastern Europe pushed the death toll from Arctic conditions to at least 89 people on Wednesday, and have forced Russian gas provider Gazprom to warn over supplies to Europe.

WIND ENERGY

GDF SUEZ Energy Romania, the local branch of French utility GDF Suez, plans to build a wind energy park with a capacity of 48 MW in Braila county by the end of this year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------