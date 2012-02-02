(Updates earnings)

HELSINKI Feb 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The major revamp of the Finnish handset maker, which includes a deal to start using Microsoft Corp software for its smartphones, will impact earnings through most of this year, Chairman Jorma Ollila said late on Wednesday.

Sales of its new Windows Phones have so far failed to dent the dominance of Apple and Google, but Ollila said the situation would change and, as the Windows Phone is a completely new platform, the take-off will take time.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm has had its license to operate in India, along with those of other companies issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, revoked by the country's Supreme Court.

Telenor said it was "unfairly treated" and "shocked" by the penalty imposed by the court and said it would exercise all options to ensure it continues to operate in the fast-growing Asian economy.

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong residential sales.

YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll. Segments-based profits include work in progress.

It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012 will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit of 71.5 million euros, missing an analyst forecast for 85.3 million euros.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker posted a fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, of 47.5 million euros, topping forecasts seen in a Reuters poll of 40.8 million euros ($53.4 million).

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drugmaker raised its 2012 sales outlook after strong sales of diabetes treatment Victoza helped push fourth-quarter profit above forecasts.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm forecast weak sales growth and flat core profitability in 2012 after reporting quarterly earnings just above expectations.

The firm has seen a growing share of income in recent years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the fourth quarter, it was also helped by further demand for mobile data for smartphones in key home market Sweden.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion crowns ($1.4 billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a Reuters poll.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker reported quarterly earnings just ahead of forecast on Thursday and expected flat or falling demand in its key European market this year.

($1 = 0.7639 euros) ($1 = 6.7213 Swedish crowns)