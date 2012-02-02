BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
FRANKFURT Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CFO says current thinking is that there will be very small impact on revenues through basel 3 Deutsche Bank CFO says expected tax rate going forward is 30-35 percent (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
June 12 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd