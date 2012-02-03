Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly is receiving 7 percent less gas from Gazprom amid reports the Russian firm is cutting deliveries as freezing weather bolsters demand for heating across Europe.

Poland's economy ministry has agreed to tap local gas reserves, as freezing temperatures increased demand for heating, gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said.

SHALE GAS

Polish state-linked companies KGHM, PGE, Tauron and PGNiG may form an SPV (special purpose vehicle) to gain funds and look for shale gas in Poland, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming sources.

KGHM

The copper miner wants to tap banks for 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), daily Parkiet reported.

BOGDANKA

The coal miner sees a 59 million zloty ($18.6 million) post-tax boost to its 2011 results from the release of tax-related reserves and dues from local governments.

