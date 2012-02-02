FRANKFURT Feb 2 Germany's banks are set to reach the EU bank regulatory capital targets on their own strength, the new head of Germany's financial supervisor Bafin said on Thursday.

German banks turned in plans to Bafin last month showing how they planned to meet a 9 percent core regulatory capital requirement by the end of June, as demanded by the European Banking Authority, EBA, as a buffer against potential losses.

"The institutes' plans show that they should be successful in reaching the EBA's recommended capital level on their own steam," Elke Koenig said in a speech.

Bank supervisors are carefully watching to be sure that banks' efforts to reduce risky assets on their books does not lead to cut-backs in lending to the real economy.

"However, at the present time we are not experiencing a credit crunch," Koenig said.

