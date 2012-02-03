The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it was keeping Unipol's
ratings on watch negative due to uncertainties on the funding
and implementation of a possible merger plan with Fondiaria and
the impact from the rival insurer's weaker financial profile.
S&P rates insurer Unipol Assicurazioni 'BBB+' and its
holding Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 'BBB-'.
S&P also said it was keeping Fondiaria's 'B' rating on watch
with developing implications.
ENEL
The utility's soon-to-be-launched bonds for retail investors
will yield at least 310 basis points above the relevant
benchmark rates, the company said on Thursday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Ratings agency Moody's has placed the Italian bank's
Baa1/Prime-2 rating on review for downgrade, citing the
uncertainty in the bank's plan to meet the European Banking
Authority's regulatory capital shortfall.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Marco Pedroni, the chairman of cooperative-owned Unipol's
main shareholder Finsoe said cooperatives expected to subscribe
to the Italian insurer's capital increase for 300 to 350 million
euros, La Repubblica reported on Friday.
Finsoe can count on its own resources for up to 500 million
euros to cover the investment, it said.
