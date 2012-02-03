The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it was keeping Unipol's ratings on watch negative due to uncertainties on the funding and implementation of a possible merger plan with Fondiaria and the impact from the rival insurer's weaker financial profile.

S&P rates insurer Unipol Assicurazioni 'BBB+' and its holding Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 'BBB-'.

S&P also said it was keeping Fondiaria's 'B' rating on watch with developing implications.

ENEL

The utility's soon-to-be-launched bonds for retail investors will yield at least 310 basis points above the relevant benchmark rates, the company said on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Ratings agency Moody's has placed the Italian bank's Baa1/Prime-2 rating on review for downgrade, citing the uncertainty in the bank's plan to meet the European Banking Authority's regulatory capital shortfall.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Marco Pedroni, the chairman of cooperative-owned Unipol's main shareholder Finsoe said cooperatives expected to subscribe to the Italian insurer's capital increase for 300 to 350 million euros, La Repubblica reported on Friday.

Finsoe can count on its own resources for up to 500 million euros to cover the investment, it said.

