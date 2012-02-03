* Says European leaders response was slow, but key steps now taken

LISBON, Feb 3 Systemic risk is threatening the single European currency and affecting the euro zone, but policymakers have taken important counter measures over the past few months and the currency will not fail, ECB Governing Council member Carlos Costa said on Friday.

Costa said that European leaders' response to the risk had been initially slow and hesitant, but "in recent months, important steps have been taken in terms of a more balanced monetary union governance model and effective firewalls."

"Decisive implementation of new procedures and mechanisms is still necessary to reassure markets on the irreversibility of the euro," Costa, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, told a conference on systemic risk in Lisbon. "Failure is not an option."

Portuguese banks have been hit hard by the sovereign debt crisis which last year forced Lisbon to resort to a 78-billion-euro bailout from the IMF and the European Union.

The country's top listed banks are expected to post record losses for the final quarter of 2011, due to the one-off impact of a transfer of their pension funds to state coffers, exposure to Greece and provisions for bad loans in a recession-hit economy.

Costa said Portuguese banks have shown remarkable resilience despite being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and they will meet solvency targets as demanded by the Bank of Portugal and European authorities.

"Banks are encouraged to find market-based solutions to strengthen their capital positions but, in the event that not all capital needs can be met from private sources, public funds are available from the back-up facility under the (bailout) programme," Costa said.

He urged the banks to continue focusing their deleveraging efforts on selling non-core assets and to keep providing an adequate level of financing to the most productive sectors of the economy.

Under Portugal's bailout, a 12-billion-euro financing line is available to banks.

