LISBON Feb 3 Portugal's largest listed private bank by assets, Millennium bcp, reported on Friday a steep 2011 net loss of 786 million euros ($1.04 billion) mainly due to a writedown of 584 million euros of debt due to the soverign debt crisis.

Chief Executive Carlos Santos Ferreira told journalists the bank also plans to raise capital to meet new European capital requirements through a cash call, which includes a new shareholder taking a stake in the bank.

Analysts had expected a loss of between 560 million and 950 million euros, which compared to a profit of 345 million euros in the previous year.

Nevertheless, net interest income of the bank which aside from the recession-hit Portugal operates in growing economies like Angola, Mozambique and Poland, rose 4 percent to around 1.58 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)