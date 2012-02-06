The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ENI

Italy is importing more gas from Algeria to offset lower supplies from Russia, the group's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Sunday, adding he saw no shortage problems for the next few days.

Eni also confirmed on Sunday one of its pipelines in Nigeria had been attacked, causing the loss of around 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

* ENEL

Chief Financial Officer Luigi Ferraris said in interviews with Affari&Finanza and CorrierEconomia on Monday the utility's new business plan to be presented on March 8 would target a lower debt. Enel's aim is to structurally reduce debt to below 40 billion euros from 44.6 billion euros at present, he told CorrierEconomia.

UNICREDIT

Chairman Dieter Rampl has presented to the Bank of Italy a plan cutting the number of board members to 15 from 23, La Stampa wrote on Saturday. The banking foundations which currently have 9 members on the board would end up with just three, according to the newspaper. * Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told CorrierEconomia on Monday the bank's business plan already factored in difficult economic conditions for 2012.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani told Monday's Financial Times he saw room for more international representation and diversity among the bank's senior management.

Cucchiani said this was no time for acquisitions or asset sales and the priority would be to manage Intesa's capital base.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Mediobanca has nearly readied a consortium of banks to underwrite Fondiaria SAI and Unipol's capital increases, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, UniCredit, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Credit Suisse, UBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank cited as likely to take part.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told CorrierEconomia on Monday that the group had little faith in acquisitions as a way to pursue growth.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne has sold 600,000 Fiat ordinary shares and an equal amount of Fiat Industrial shares to pay for part of the tax liabilities associated with his stock grant plan, Fiat said on Friday. Around 370,000 ordinary shares of both companies will be sold in the next few days.

ITALCEMENTI

2011 revenues stood at 4.72 billion euros, up 1.3 percent on a year earlier, the cement maker said in a statement late on Friday. Cement and clinker sales fell 1.9 percent over the year, due to a slowdown in the Egyptian market because of political instability and a stagnant demand in Italy.

