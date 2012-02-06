BUCHAREST Feb 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

AVERAGE WAGE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release average wage data for December.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 1.5 billion lei in one-year treasury bills.

PRESIDENT

President Traian Basescu is expected to meet government and opposition parties representatives on Monday to the discuss the EU's new fiscal treaty and other themes.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds meeting at 0815 GMT.

IMF CUTS ROMANIAN GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.5-2 PCT

The IMF has cut Romania's 2012 economic growth estimate to 1.5-2 percent from about 2.3 percent due to the euro zone debt woes, but said its commitment to reform would help it cope with external storms better than hitherto.

ROMANIA POPULATION SHRINKS 12 PCT IN DECADE-CENSUS

Romania's population has fallen by more than 12 per cent since 2002 due to migration and a low birth rate, early census data showed, raising concerns about the size of the country's work force and tax income.

ROMANIA RESCUES CHILDREN AS EUROPE'S FREEZE DEEPENS

Nine Romanian children were taken into care after a baby died in an unheated house, joining at least 189 others killed by a Siberian front which strengthened its hold over Eastern Europe on Friday and spread further west.

EXXONMOBIL, PETROM FIND GAS IN BLACK SEA WELL

ExxonMobil and OMV unit Petrom have detected natural gas in the Domino-1 well they are drilling in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, Petrom said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Currencies in Central Europe rose further on Friday after U.S. jobs data signalled a better global economic outlook and spurred appetite for riskier assets, but dealers said a week-long rally in the region was overheating.

RETAIL

German discount stores Lidl plans to open 66 stores in Romania by the end of this year and will reach a total of 200 units. Ziarul Financiar, Page 11

HIDROELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned utility Hidroelectrica is re-negotiating its bilateral contracts and plans to hike prices by 20-25 percent in 2012 while lowering the amount of electricity delivered by up to 20 percent under these contracts, Dragos Zachia, the head of the company said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

India's Tata Motors Ltd could be interested in investing in a facility near Cluj, the head of Cluj county council said. Adevarul, Page 29

