By Paul Ingrassia and Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO Feb 6 Egyptian telecoms magnate
Naguib Sawiris wants to get back on the acquisition trail,
eyeing businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa after
selling a chunk of assets to Russia's Vimpelcom VIP.N.
Sawiris said he plans to divest non-core operations left out
of the sale to Vimpelcom last April and use his company Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) (OTMT.CA) to buy established
mobile phone businesses and network operating licences.
He also expects to double his subscriber numbers in his one
exclusive phone market of North Korea, where he said he will
lose his exclusivity deal in 2013.
"I want to dispose of assets not aligned with the mobile
business... and then make it a mobile company that will go out
and seek what's left of operations, including managing existing
operations," he said in an interview with Reuters at Orascom's
Cairo headquarters on Monday.
Sawiris built his telecoms empire by venturing into frontier
markets with strong growth potential that others saw as too
risky such as Algeria, North Korea and Bangladesh.
Sawiris, at 57 one of Egypt's richest men, has eased off
day-to-day management of his empire after selling assets
including Italian operator Wind and his most lucrative business,
Algeria's Djezzy, to Vimpelcom in a deal worth $6 billion.
His investments outside telecoms include media such as the
independent daily newspaper al-Masry al-Youm and a television
channel providing secular programmes for young people.
Much of his time is now spent in politics - he has been one
of Cairo's most outspoken business personalities on issues such
as political reform and media freedoms.
Last year he co-founded the liberal Free Egyptians party
which took on the powerful Muslim Brotherhood in a parliamentary
election. The Brotherhood and more hardline Salafi Islamists
swept the vote, taking around two thirds of the seats.
Dismissing the Brotherhood's moderate official agenda,
Sawiris says the group wants to turn Egypt into an Iran-style
theocracy, but says his family will not abandon the country of
his birth.
UNCONVENTIONAL
Egypt remains the base for his business empire, which
includes Egyptian mobile operator Mobinil EMOB.CA, one of the
biggest assets left out of the Vimpelcom deal.
True to his tradition of seeking out unconventional assets,
Sawiris is studying countries like Libya, which is struggling to
achieve stability after a bloody civil conflict last year.
"You have in Libya three companies that are publicly owned.
You cannot sustain that situation as you have to have
competition, so how can you be an owner of three networks?" he
said in an interview in his opulent offices on the 26th floor of
Nile Towers, the cavernous office, shopping and hotel complex
he built by the river.
If the Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad falls, he
said, a new government would eventually hold tenders to sell
networks owned by businessman Rami Makhlouf, Assad's cousin.
"Then you have fourth-generation licences coming, and Africa
where there are still assets left over, so I believe we can
rebuild this story again and make value again," said Sawiris.
He said he would stay in North Korea after a second mobile
network licence comes up for offer around the end of 2012. OTMT
said last week it reached 1 million subscribers in North Korea.
"I think we will reach 2 million subscribers by the start of
2013," said Sawiris.
AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND
OTMT was also looking at Europe, said Sawiris, because many
big companies were selling assets in markets where they saw no
possibility of further growth.
Sawiris and Austrian investor Ronny Pecik have built a stake
of 20.1 percent in Telekom Austria via shares and options.
Telekom Austria operates in eight countries.
"We see this as an investment of influence," he said. "That
means we would like sooner or later with the Austrian government
to raise the value of this asset... We accumulated a very good
stake with Mr. Pecik so it's a very good opportunity."
Sawiris said he has bid $1.5 billion in an auction for
France Telecom's FTE.PA Swiss unit, less than private equity
firm Apax Partners which bid $1.6 billion.
"Why would private equity be able to go and buy Orange in
Switzerland and do a better job than a mobile management company
that has money?" he said, adding that Apax "need to be $100
million better. We know the business very well".
Asked whether there was a risk that OTMT could end up
competing head-to-head with Vimpelcom, in which Sawiris has a
stake, he said: "I have no non-compete clause in this deal (with
Vimpelcom)".
Arab Finance Brokerage is among the companies that could be
sold as non-core assets of OTMT, he said. Other non-mobile
businesses within OTMT include banking and sea cables.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Cowell)
((thomas.pfeiffer@thomsonreuters.com)(+202 2578 3290)(Reuters
Messaging: thomas.pfeiffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: TELECOMS SAWIRIS
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.