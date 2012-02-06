ATHENS Feb 6 PRESS RELEASE
Following recent articles in the Press that refer to an
enlargement of the PSI+ perimeter to include, lending to
"problematic" Greek State-owned enterprises, fully guaranteed by
the Greek State, (e.g. Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE),
Athens Urban Transport Organisation (OASA), e.t.c.) estimated at
circa 11 billion in total and in response to relevant media
questions, Eurobank EFG notes the following:
The exposure of Eurobank EFG to this particular segment amounts
to 335 million. As a result, the impact on Eurobank's capital
from the inclusion of such loans / bonds in the PSI+ perimeter,
will be limited.
