ATHENS Feb 6 PRESS RELEASE

Following recent articles in the Press that refer to an enlargement of the PSI+ perimeter to include, lending to "problematic" Greek State-owned enterprises, fully guaranteed by the Greek State, (e.g. Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), Athens Urban Transport Organisation (OASA), e.t.c.) estimated at circa 11 billion in total and in response to relevant media questions, Eurobank EFG notes the following: The exposure of Eurobank EFG to this particular segment amounts to 335 million. As a result, the impact on Eurobank's capital from the inclusion of such loans / bonds in the PSI+ perimeter, will be limited. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)