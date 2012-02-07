Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DEBT

The finance ministry offers debt supply details for its Thursday's two- and five-year bond tender.

LOTOS, PKN, PGNIG

Poland may need to look for a local investor for refiner Lotos after failing to find one abroad, the treasury minister tells Puls Biznesu, reiterating earlier comments. The two most likely candidates would be larger PKN and gas provider PGNiG.

LOT, TURKISH AIRLINES, AIR FRANCE KLM, LUFTHANSA

Air France KLM and Lufthansa may be joining Turkish Airlines in the race to buy Poland's flagship carrier LOT, writes Dziennik.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Poland's unemployment rate probably jumped to 13.3 percent in January from 12.5 percent the previous month, according to an estimate by the labour ministry.

