Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DEBT
The finance ministry offers debt supply details for its
Thursday's two- and five-year bond tender.
LOTOS, PKN, PGNIG
Poland may need to look for a local investor for refiner
Lotos after failing to find one abroad, the treasury minister
tells Puls Biznesu, reiterating earlier comments. The two most
likely candidates would be larger PKN and gas provider PGNiG.
LOT, TURKISH AIRLINES, AIR FRANCE
KLM, LUFTHANSA
Air France KLM and Lufthansa may be joining Turkish Airlines
in the race to buy Poland's flagship carrier LOT, writes
Dziennik.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Poland's unemployment rate probably jumped to 13.3 percent
in January from 12.5 percent the previous month, according to an
estimate by the labour ministry.
