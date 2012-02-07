* Impairment charges 900 mln eur on sports, Canal+
* Book division sales slower in Q4
* Shares down 5.4 pct
* Disposals of EADS, Canal+ stake remain far off
* Full-year results on March 8
* In talks with Qatar on sports partnerships
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Feb 7 France's Lagardere SCA
(LAGA.PA) said it will take a writedown of 900 million euros
($1.18 billion) on the value of its problem-plagued sports
business and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ as it reported
stagnant revenue for 2011.
The media-to-aerospace conglomerate reported full-year
revenue of 7.66 billion euros ($10 billion) in line with
analysts estimates on Tuesday and confirmed its forecast of core
media operating profit declining 5-12 percent in 2011.
The results cap a tumultuous year for Lagardere in which it
scaled back profit goals twice because of problems at its sports
business and scrapped plans for an initial public offering of
Canal+ after the Japan earthquake made markets too volatile.
The problems forced the group to take an impairment charge
to reflect the fact the sports business won't be as profitable
as previously thought, and that it is unlikely to sell the stake
in Canal+ for the 1.5 billion euro value given on its books.
"The revenues are in line, no surprises there, but the
announcement of massive write-downs on the value of sports and
Canal+ is not going to be well received by investors," wrote
Eric Ravary, an analyst at investment bank CMC-CIC.
Lagardere's books business, which generates about 60 percent
of operating profit, struggled with the demise of big
booksellers like Borders in the U.S. and the shift to e-books,
which now account for 6 percent of its sales. Book revenue fell
4.4 percent like-for-like to 2.03 billion euros last year and
sales slowed in the fourth quarter.
Lagardere's magazine and radio unit held up relatively well
last year with sales up 1.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros on a
like-for-like basis despite weak demand for advertising.
The shares were down 5.4 percent at 1334 GMT, giving a
market capitalisation of 2.88 billion euros. France's blue-chip
CAC 40 index .FCHI was down 0.4 percent.
Lagardere shares fell 30 percent in 2011 as long-promised
disposals of stakes in Canal+ and Franco-German aerospace and
defence group EADS EAD.PA, and promised share buybacks failed
to materialise.
The shares had recovered some ground since early January to
rise almost 12 percent before Tuesday's publication.
SPORTS PARTNER
Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere on a conference call ruled
out a sale of the firm's 7.5 percent stake in EADS in the next
nine months because he wanted to ensure the launch of the new
wide-body A350 model was on track before exiting.
He is also set to take over the chairmanship of the
aerospace group, a term which usually lasts five years, and
recently pledged his dedication to the role.
As for the exit of Canal+, Chief Financial Officer Dominique
d'Hinnin said on the call that the group was still pursuing the
IPO option but that market conditions were too poor to go ahead.
He also said it was exploring a sale of its 20 percent stake
in the French pay-TV channel to third parties, after discussions
last year with majority owner Vivendi (VIV.PA) went nowhere.
"If there is a market opportunity for the IPO, we will take
it," he said. "In the meantime, we won't stay idle and have some
interested parties, but such a sale is not easy because the
stake is not liquid and is a minority position."
Lagardere added that a representative of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund - the company's top shareholder outside the family
with some 10 percent of the capital - would soon join the board
of its sports unit and that partnerships were in the works.
"We have been in constant communication with them,"
Lagardere said. "We have some very precise ideas on things we
can do with them...if there is a partner for us in sports, it
will be Qatar." [ID:nWEA0700]
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
