* Impairment charges 900 mln eur on sports, Canal+

* Book division sales slower in Q4

* Shares down 5.4 pct

* Disposals of EADS, Canal+ stake remain far off

* Full-year results on March 8

* In talks with Qatar on sports partnerships

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Feb 7 France's Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA) said it will take a writedown of 900 million euros

($1.18 billion) on the value of its problem-plagued sports business and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ as it reported stagnant revenue for 2011.

The media-to-aerospace conglomerate reported full-year revenue of 7.66 billion euros ($10 billion) in line with analysts estimates on Tuesday and confirmed its forecast of core media operating profit declining 5-12 percent in 2011.

The results cap a tumultuous year for Lagardere in which it scaled back profit goals twice because of problems at its sports business and scrapped plans for an initial public offering of Canal+ after the Japan earthquake made markets too volatile. [ID:nL6E7M811C][ID:nLDE77H0NP]

The problems forced the group to take an impairment charge to reflect the fact the sports business won't be as profitable as previously thought, and that it is unlikely to sell the stake in Canal+ for the 1.5 billion euro value given on its books.

"The revenues are in line, no surprises there, but the announcement of massive write-downs on the value of sports and Canal+ is not going to be well received by investors," wrote Eric Ravary, an analyst at investment bank CMC-CIC.

Lagardere's books business, which generates about 60 percent of operating profit, struggled with the demise of big booksellers like Borders in the U.S. and the shift to e-books, which now account for 6 percent of its sales. Book revenue fell 4.4 percent like-for-like to 2.03 billion euros last year and sales slowed in the fourth quarter.

Lagardere's magazine and radio unit held up relatively well last year with sales up 1.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros on a like-for-like basis despite weak demand for advertising.

The shares were down 5.4 percent at 1334 GMT, giving a market capitalisation of 2.88 billion euros. France's blue-chip CAC 40 index .FCHI was down 0.4 percent.

Lagardere shares fell 30 percent in 2011 as long-promised disposals of stakes in Canal+ and Franco-German aerospace and defence group EADS EAD.PA, and promised share buybacks failed to materialise.

The shares had recovered some ground since early January to rise almost 12 percent before Tuesday's publication.

SPORTS PARTNER

Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere on a conference call ruled out a sale of the firm's 7.5 percent stake in EADS in the next nine months because he wanted to ensure the launch of the new wide-body A350 model was on track before exiting.

He is also set to take over the chairmanship of the aerospace group, a term which usually lasts five years, and recently pledged his dedication to the role. [ID:nWEA0697][ID:nL5E8CQ3VI]

As for the exit of Canal+, Chief Financial Officer Dominique d'Hinnin said on the call that the group was still pursuing the IPO option but that market conditions were too poor to go ahead.

He also said it was exploring a sale of its 20 percent stake in the French pay-TV channel to third parties, after discussions last year with majority owner Vivendi (VIV.PA) went nowhere. "If there is a market opportunity for the IPO, we will take it," he said. "In the meantime, we won't stay idle and have some interested parties, but such a sale is not easy because the stake is not liquid and is a minority position."

Lagardere added that a representative of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund - the company's top shareholder outside the family with some 10 percent of the capital - would soon join the board of its sports unit and that partnerships were in the works.

"We have been in constant communication with them," Lagardere said. "We have some very precise ideas on things we can do with them...if there is a partner for us in sports, it will be Qatar." [ID:nWEA0700]

($1 = 0.7646 euros)

(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Elaine Hardcastle)

