Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
INTEREST RATES
Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC)
publishes its monthly interest rate decision on
Tuesday announce, with most analysts expecting the main rate to
be kept unchanged at 4.5 percent.
PENSIONS
Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski hold consultations
with parliamentary parties on the government's plans to raise
and equalise retirement age for men and women at 67 years.
Poland's leftists opposition SLD party as well as the
country's prominent Solidarity trade union want Poles to vote in
a national referendum on that matter, though Prime Minister
Donald Tusk has explicitly ruled that out.
BRE RESULTS
BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender
Commerzbank, reported a better-than-expected 46
percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to resilient
demand for loans.
BRE said on Wednesday its net profit increased to 285 million
zlotys ($90.50 mln), whereas analysts expected it to stand at
258 million.
SHALE
Exxon Mobil will drill at least six shale gas
exploratory wells between the third quarter of 2012 and the
third quarter of 2014 on top of two drilled so far, daily
Rzeczpospolita reports.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen will focus on
exploration of unconventional gas and oil in Poland and multiply
spending on that as well as upstream, over the next five years
compared to earlier estimates, CEO Jacek Krawiec tells daily
Puls Bizensu.
CHEMICAL FIRMS
Warsaw wants to unload all its stakes in chemical firms
Ciech, Tarnow and Pulawy over the
next 20 months, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski tells Puls
Bizensu daily.
GAS TARIFFS
Higher gas tariffs may take effect as of March following the
regulator's approval, Rzeczpospolita daily reports.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG confirmed on Tuesday it
placed 500 million euros in bonds due 2017 at a yield of 4.098
percent.
AFGHANISTAN
Poland will pull out 700 of its troops from Iraq this
autumn, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reports.
