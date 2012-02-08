The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The business plan of the bank could be reviewed due to economic conditions worse than expected, La Stampa said, citing unions who reported what the bank's general manager Marco Morelli said in a meeting.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Unipol could appoint Lazard as its advisor in its plans to merge with the Fondiaria-SAI group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Unipol would like creditor banks to convert part of the debt owed them in Fondiaria holding company Premafin into equity to reach up to 10 percent of the capital, the paper said.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The Italian mid-tier lender said on Tuesday its director general Enzo Chiesa had resigned following an overhaul of the bank's corporate governance and the appointment of a new chief executive.

UBI BANCA

Italian bank UBI Banca said on Tuesday it will buy back bonds for a nominal value of around 450 million euros, becoming the latest Italian bank to strengthen its core capital by buying back its own debt.

IMPREGILO A consortium led by Italy's biggest builder has won a 970 million euro ($1.3 billion) contract to build a motorway circling Milan, Tangenziale Esterna SpA. [ID:nL5E8D764S}

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on SEAT Pagine Gialle to 'D' (Default) from 'SD' (Selective Default).

* RCS

A writedown of 300 million euros on the group's stake in Spain's Unitad Editorial is being mulled, several papers said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................