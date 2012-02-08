DUBAI, Feb 8 Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Russia's Lavrov seeks peace in Syria as forces bombard
Homs
* Iran shrugs off latest US sanctions, trade suffers
* Libya sees pre-war production in summer
* Gulf states recalling ambassadors in Syria
* Geopolitics, debt refinancing leave funds wary of Gulf
* Asia shares edge up, euro eases as Greek talks drag
MEAST-POL]
* Brent holds above $116 on U.S. stocks draw; Greece risk
weighs
UAE
* ADNOC raises Asia crude supply to full volumes
* Dolphin Energy sells $1 bln notes
* Gulf Capital gets $135mln to fund investments
* Emirates airline to raise $517 mln Islamic loan
* ADIA names new head of European real estate portfolio
* Union National Bank Q4 net profit falls
SAUDI ARABIA
* S.Korea says Saudi Arabia ready to consider additional
crude supplies
* Germany's Centrotherm signs Saudi solar deal
* Saudi fin min: too early to offer IMF contribution
EGYPT
* Egyptians must work to end military rule-ElBaradei
* Egypt MPs say minister must step down over deaths
* Islamist MPs clash in Egypt over call to prayer
* Egypt officials see end to U.S. NGO stand-off
* Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 12 bln Eg pounds
* Court upholds jail term for disgraced Egypt tycoon
QATAR
* Qatar surplus 26 pct/GDP in FY Q2
OMAN
* Omantel Q4 profit up 10 pct as subscriber base grows
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini woman jailed for listening to music freed
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)