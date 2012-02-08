DUBAI, Feb 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Russia's Lavrov seeks peace in Syria as forces bombard Homs * Iran shrugs off latest US sanctions, trade suffers * Libya sees pre-war production in summer * Gulf states recalling ambassadors in Syria * Geopolitics, debt refinancing leave funds wary of Gulf * Asia shares edge up, euro eases as Greek talks drag MEAST-POL] * Brent holds above $116 on U.S. stocks draw; Greece risk weighs UAE * ADNOC raises Asia crude supply to full volumes * Dolphin Energy sells $1 bln notes * Gulf Capital gets $135mln to fund investments * Emirates airline to raise $517 mln Islamic loan * ADIA names new head of European real estate portfolio * Union National Bank Q4 net profit falls SAUDI ARABIA * S.Korea says Saudi Arabia ready to consider additional crude supplies * Germany's Centrotherm signs Saudi solar deal * Saudi fin min: too early to offer IMF contribution EGYPT * Egyptians must work to end military rule-ElBaradei * Egypt MPs say minister must step down over deaths * Islamist MPs clash in Egypt over call to prayer * Egypt officials see end to U.S. NGO stand-off * Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 12 bln Eg pounds * Court upholds jail term for disgraced Egypt tycoon QATAR * Qatar surplus 26 pct/GDP in FY Q2 OMAN * Omantel Q4 profit up 10 pct as subscriber base grows BAHRAIN * Bahraini woman jailed for listening to music freed (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)