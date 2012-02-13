* 3 might launch in first half, including one in March
* The IPOs range from 500 mln to 1 bln riyals
* Also has mandates for two rights issues in 2012
By Marwa Rashad and Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Feb 13 Saudi Fransi Capital, the
brokerage arm of Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE), has six initial
public offerings in the pipeline, including three that might
launch in the first half of the year, its chief executive said.
Yasir al-Romayan said the firm, whose parent, Saudi Arabia’s
fourth-largest lender, is partly owned by France's Credit
Agricole (CAGR.PA), was gearing up one of them by the end of
March.
The IPOs, which include firms in the fast-growing
construction and cement sectors, range in size from 500 million
riyals ($133 million) to over 1 billion riyals, he said.
"We think we will see a lot of IPO activity this year; our
pipeline is really full," he told Reuters at the bank's
headquarters in Riyadh. Romayan added the brokerage also had
mandates for two rights issues in 2012.
Saudi Arabia's multi-billion-dollar infrastructure spending
has been a boon to the construction sector, with builders,
developers and cement firms picking up lucrative contracts.
In 2011, the bourse saw five IPOs, but values were tiny in
comparison to telecom operator Zain Saudi's (7030.SE) 2008
debut, which raised 17.8 billion riyals.
The Saudi Stock Exchange is largest market in the Middle
East, with around 150 listed companies valued at $337 billion,
dwarfing the Dubai bourse's $28.5 billion and Qatar's $97
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Romayan said he expected the bourse to open to foreign
direct investment soon, which could attract considerable
interest, as it offers foreigners a chance to invest directly in
blue chips like Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE), the world's
most valuable chemical company.
"Bringing in foreign financial institutions would help in
giving direction to the market ... and (eventually) bring
balance and stabilisation," he said.
Retail traders currently account for about 90 percent of
daily trading, according to official data.
SUKUK APPETITE
Romayan said the appetite for Islamic bonds or sukuk,
especially for project finance, was very high and would be
greater if the Saudi central bank provided facilities that
allowed banks to invest their abundant cash in the sukuk market.
The need for huge spending on railways, building schools and
real estate made those sectors good candidates to tap the sukuk
market, Romayan said, noting strong demand for riyal-denominated
issues as abundant liquidity limits the need to access
international credit markets.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)
plans to issue a second Islamic bond this year, after its 15
billion riyal, 10-year sukuk in January. [ID:nL5E8CM07T]
Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency is talking with
local and international banks with operations in the kingdom
about issuing a riyal-denominated sukuk as early as in the first
quarter of 2012, banking sources told Reuters in December.
[ID:nL6E7NC2EG]
"It makes sense; GACA has started that thing, and I think it
will be like a domino effect, but only positive. I think the
other government agencies will start adopting the same approach
... Sukuk, especially project sukuk, will have an excellent
opportunity in the Saudi market."
