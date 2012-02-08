* RBI reiterates rights issue an option if markets good

* Shares have doubled since November low

* RBI has sounded out banks over issue up to 1 bln eur-report

* Shares give up gains, fall 2.6 pct

VIENNA, Feb 8 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) (RBI) is keeping open plans for a possible rights issue now that bank sector shares have come off last year's lows.

"We don't comment on rumours but we said at the half year

(of 2011) that a capital increase could be a possible option depending on how markets develop," a spokesman at Europe's third-biggest lender said on Wednesday.

Raiffeisen officials last year played down prospects for a rights issue when bank shares were so depressed.

Citing unidentified people familiar with the situation, the Bloomberg news agency said RBI had held talks with banks about a possible rights offering of up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) but had not decided whether to proceed.

Shares in RBI, which have more than doubled since touching a low of 14.155 euros on Nov. 23, reversed gains to trade at 28.25 euros by 1301 GMT, down 2.6 percent.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has calculated that the Raiffeisen group needs to fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros to have Core Tier 1 capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank group [RZB.UL], RBI's unlisted parent, had achieved around 1.4 billion euros of its campaign and steps worth another 1.6 billion were under way, RBI said last month. [ID:nL5E8CP3A7]

The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in all without resorting to any more state aid.

European banks striving to meet the EBA target have generally shied away from share sales to boost capital ratios but Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) pressed ahead with a 7.5 billion euro rights issue. [ID:nL5E8CR3ZP] [ID:nL5E8D60VG]

($1 = 0.7552 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)

