Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BONDS

Poland will offer up to 5.5 billion zlotys in bonds maturing in January 2014 and October 2016 with results of the tender expected at 1100 GMT.

PKN RESULTS

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a nearly threefold rise in its fourth quarter net profit thanks to the sale of its cellphone operator stake, but the figure was still well below expectations due to charges on foreign investments.

UTILITIES

Poland's No.3 utility Enea will likely merge with its also state-owned domestic peer Energa once the government scraps a deal to sell Energa to the country's power champion PGE , the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday.

TPSA

Poland's incumbent telecoms operator and France Telecom unit TPSA plans savings of around 300 million euros in the face of the curbing fixed-line market, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

HIKES AHEAD?

Poland's central bank hinted at interest rate hikes in future to tame stubbornly high inflation, after it left its key rate at 4.5 percent as expected for the seventh consecutive time on Wednesday.

