Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BONDS
Poland will offer up to 5.5 billion zlotys in bonds maturing
in January 2014 and October 2016 with results of the tender
expected at 1100 GMT.
PKN RESULTS
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a nearly
threefold rise in its fourth quarter net profit thanks to the
sale of its cellphone operator stake, but the figure was still
well below expectations due to charges on foreign investments.
UTILITIES
Poland's No.3 utility Enea will likely merge with
its also state-owned domestic peer Energa once the government
scraps a deal to sell Energa to the country's power champion PGE
, the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on
Thursday.
TPSA
Poland's incumbent telecoms operator and France Telecom
unit TPSA plans savings of around 300 million
euros in the face of the curbing fixed-line market, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
HIKES AHEAD?
Poland's central bank hinted at interest rate hikes in
future to tame stubbornly high inflation, after it left its key
rate at 4.5 percent as expected for the seventh consecutive time
on Wednesday.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX