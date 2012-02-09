DUBAI, Feb 9 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS- Markets guarded as Athens strives to reach deal * Brent steady above $117 on demand revival hopes, Iran woes * Syria's Homs bombarded again, Turks push for solution * Russia's Putin warns against outside interference * Political unrest clouds Mideast outlook -World Bank UAE * Abu Dhabi's Waha eyes doubling assets by 2017 - CEO * UAE jeweller Damas hires Nomura for deal-sources * UAE's Dolphin Energy raises $1 bln from 10-yr bond sale SAUDI ARABIA * Korea says S.Arabia can help steady global economy * S. Arabia pumped 9.87 mln bpd of oil in Jan-source EGYPT * Egypt will not be swayed by aid threat in NGO case-PM QATAR * Qatar's QEWC buys stake in Jordanian power plant BAHRAIN * Batelco exits Indian venture in $175 mln deal (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)