INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Markets guarded as Athens strives to reach
deal
* Brent steady above $117 on demand revival hopes, Iran woes
* Syria's Homs bombarded again, Turks push for solution
* Russia's Putin warns against outside interference
* Political unrest clouds Mideast outlook -World Bank
UAE
* Abu Dhabi's Waha eyes doubling assets by 2017 - CEO
* UAE jeweller Damas hires Nomura for deal-sources
* UAE's Dolphin Energy raises $1 bln from 10-yr bond sale
SAUDI ARABIA
* Korea says S.Arabia can help steady global economy
* S. Arabia pumped 9.87 mln bpd of oil in Jan-source
EGYPT
* Egypt will not be swayed by aid threat in NGO case-PM
QATAR
* Qatar's QEWC buys stake in Jordanian power plant
BAHRAIN
* Batelco exits Indian venture in $175 mln deal
