* Analysts expect revenue up 2pct and profit up 10pct

* NYSE Chief Niederauer has talked of parallel strategy

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Feb 10 Exchange operator NYSE Euronext NYX.N could detail the alternative to its failed tie-up with Deutsche Boerse DBIGn.DE when it posts results for the last quarter of 2011 on Friday.

The group, which operates exchanges in New York, London and Paris, is expected by analysts to report revenue up 2 percent to $626.5 million and profit up 10.4 percent to $207.7 million on the same period in 2010.

Analysts and investors will want to hear more about the strategy that NYSE has said it was pursuing even during the year-long effort to close the Deutsche Boerse deal.

"We have a standalone strategy that was our strategy before we engaged in this. We carried out a lot of elements of that in 2011," Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer told Reuters in January.

"We will continue to be primarily focused on the derivatives and technologies businesses."

NYSE said last week it plans to return $550 million to shareholders through a share repurchase programme and to seek to grow its derivatives business. [ID:nB5E8CE017]

The results are likely to reflect slow trading in some of NYSE's core markets and come just a week after it abandoned a planned $7.4 billion merger with the German exchange.

The deal was rejected by European anti-trust authorities who cited fears the combined entity's "near-monopoly" would make it hard for new players to compete.

It was the fourth high-profile international exchange deal to fail in less than a year amid opposition from regulators, shareholders and politicians.

NYSE rival Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) last week posted fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, boosted by higher revenue from market data and technology which helped offset a soft trading environment.

(Editing by David Cowell)

((luke.jeffs@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 2471)(Reuters Messaging: luke.jeffs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NYSE/RESULTS

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.