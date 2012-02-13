Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO BP PEKAO

Poland's two biggest lenders - PKO BP and Pekao , are fit to pay out dividend, head of the country's financial markets watchdog (KNF), Wojciech Kwasniak, tells daily Parkiet in an interview.

INFLATION

Inflation in Poland is not likely to ease to the central bank's target, a member of the panel was quoted on Monday as saying.

DECEMBER C/A DATA

Polish central bank releases December current account data , with analysts expecting a gap of -1.17 billion euros.

NO TO NUCLEAR SITE

An overwhelming majority of citizens in a popular Polish sea resort of Mielno -- one of three counties shortlisted to host the country's first nuclear station due in the next decade -- on Sunday said 'no' to the possible construction.

POLISH RULING PARTY LOOSES SUPPORT

Support for Poland's ruling party, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has fallen to its lowest level since it came to power in 2007, according to a survey published on Friday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX