Feb 11 European banking regulators may ease demands on capital buffers for banks should a recent drop in sovereign debt yields prove lasting, Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday quoted the chairman of the European Union's sector watchdog as saying.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has asked European banks to boost their capital base by a combined 115 billion euros. As part of an exercise to assess the banks' capital solidity, regulators asked lenders to mark to market certain key assets, including sovereign bonds, on September 30.

Since then, sovereign bond yields of troubled euro zone peripheral countries have fallen, boosting the value of these sovereign debt portfolios at current prices and potentially reducing the banks' need for a capital buffer.

"If we see that the ongoing narrowing of sovereign debt spreads is of structural and lasting nature, we could consider reviewing the sovereign buffer," EBA Chairman Andrea Enria was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera on Saturday.

Italian banks have to boost their capital by a total of 15.4 billion euros to fulfil EBA's requests.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded 34 Italian banks on Friday, including heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, citing a reduced ability to roll over their wholesale debt and expected weak profitability.

Yields on five-year Italian bonds have fallen by nearly 100 basis points, or about one percent, since Sept. 30.

"If we do not see further shocks from Greece nor other risks to stability, we could start discussing these issues," Enria said with regards to a possible review of the capital buffer criteria.

It was unclear whether a review may come before June 30, a deadline for banks to strengthen their capital base.