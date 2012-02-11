Feb 11 European banking regulators may
ease demands on capital buffers for banks should a recent drop
in sovereign debt yields prove lasting, Italian daily Corriere
della Sera on Saturday quoted the chairman of the European
Union's sector watchdog as saying.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has asked European
banks to boost their capital base by a combined 115 billion
euros. As part of an exercise to assess the banks' capital
solidity, regulators asked lenders to mark to market certain key
assets, including sovereign bonds, on September 30.
Since then, sovereign bond yields of troubled euro zone
peripheral countries have fallen, boosting the value of these
sovereign debt portfolios at current prices and potentially
reducing the banks' need for a capital buffer.
"If we see that the ongoing narrowing of sovereign debt
spreads is of structural and lasting nature, we could consider
reviewing the sovereign buffer," EBA Chairman Andrea Enria was
quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera on Saturday.
Italian banks have to boost their capital by a total of 15.4
billion euros to fulfil EBA's requests.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded 34 Italian banks
on Friday, including heavyweights UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, citing a reduced ability to roll over their
wholesale debt and expected weak profitability.
Yields on five-year Italian bonds have fallen by nearly 100
basis points, or about one percent, since Sept. 30.
"If we do not see further shocks from Greece nor other risks
to stability, we could start discussing these issues," Enria
said with regards to a possible review of the capital buffer
criteria.
It was unclear whether a review may come before June 30, a
deadline for banks to strengthen their capital base.