JERUSALEM Feb 12 Israel's Bank Leumi
on Sunday named Rakefet Russak-Aminoach as its new
chief executive officer, a month after the bank's veteran head
Galia Maor announced plans to resign.
The appointment of Russak-Aminoach, 46, a senior deputy to
Maor for the past eight years, is subject to the approval of
Israel's supervisor of banks, and when confirmed would take
effect once Maor steps down in May, a bank statement said.
Leumi Chairman David Brodet said he was confident
Russak-Aminoach's "in depth knowledge of the bank" would see to
a "swift and smooth transition" to the post Maor has held for
the past 16 years.
