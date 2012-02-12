JERUSALEM Feb 12 Israel's Bank Leumi on Sunday named Rakefet Russak-Aminoach as its new chief executive officer, a month after the bank's veteran head Galia Maor announced plans to resign.

The appointment of Russak-Aminoach, 46, a senior deputy to Maor for the past eight years, is subject to the approval of Israel's supervisor of banks, and when confirmed would take effect once Maor steps down in May, a bank statement said.

Leumi Chairman David Brodet said he was confident Russak-Aminoach's "in depth knowledge of the bank" would see to a "swift and smooth transition" to the post Maor has held for the past 16 years.

