The Telegraph

STELIOS 'ISOLATED' AS EASYJET BOARD SEES BACKING FOR BONUS

Easyjet believes it has isolated Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, company founder and major shareholder, in a row over the executive pay report at the airline. Easyjet expects major investors to join Standard Life Investments, M&G and Sanderson Asset Management in supporting its pay plans.

TAX EVASION PROBE HITS MORE CITY STAFF

The tax evasion case that saw four Royal Bank of Scotland staff members arrested, has hit at least two more banks, a stock brokerage and a wealth management firm. Documents seen by the Daily Telegraph suggest alleged offences relate to illegal use of film finance to evade paying income and other taxes.

AFRICAN MINERALS FACES 25 MLN GBP WRIT OVER FUNDRAISING

African Minerals, the mining business, faces a 25 million pounds ($39.38 million) legal challenge from its former adviser Renaissance Capital. The investment bank claims Frank Timis, executive chairman of African Minerals, failed to honour fee arrangements relating to its fundraisings between 2008 and 2010.

The Times

PIZZA HUT LIKELY TO BE SLICED UP

Potential bidders for Pizza Hut's British arm are focusing on ways to buy the company without its near 100 loss-making restaurants. The Times said the auction of Pizza Hut UK has attracted turnaround specialists.

ARRESTED JOURNALISTS DEFEND STORIES "IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST"

Several journalist at Rupert Murdoch's The Sun newspaper were arrested over stories that had a clear public interest, sister publication The Times said, citing anonymous sources within The Sun.

The Independent

MURDOCH HIT BY THREAT OF NEW LEGAL FIGHT IN U.S.

Mark Lewis, the lawyer who became a minor celebrity for his role in exposing the scale of phone hacking at British paper News of the World, said he was in advance stage of bringing his first case against Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in United States.