DUBAI Feb 13 Dubai Multi Commodities
Centre said it launched an electronic system on Tuesday for
inventory-based financing of commodities and a warehouse ratings
programme for lenders to weigh storage risk.
DMCC's new Tradeflow platform is designed to help owners of
goods stored in warehouses in the United Arab Emirates get
working capital from banks, using standardised contracts as
collateral.
The five-star warehouse rating system is intended to give
potential financiers a better understanding of the storage risks
involved when considering lending money to the owners of a
variety of commodities from gold to grains.
DMCC is part of a Dubai government strategy to make the Gulf
Arab emirate one of the world's major trading centres for
commodities.
"Trade is growing in Dubai. There is demand for more
liquidity, but the banks are hesitant in the current environment
to put money in the market," Paul Boots, director of DMCC
Tradeflow, told Reuters.
"So what we are trying to do is reduce the risks for them to
make them more comfortable in lending."
DMCC has already issued ratings of four or five stars for
three large warehousing firms - Steinweg-Sharaf Fze, RHS
Logistics and RSA Logistics.
"We expect to witness increased access to trade finance for
not only DMCC-licensed companies but for commodity traders
throughout the world who use Dubai as a trading hub," DMCC
Chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem said in a statement.
