PARIS Feb 13 French nuclear group Areva's supervisory board will on Tuesday report the outcome of a study on its controversial $2.5 billion acquisition of Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007, a source close to the matter said.

Areva in December asked three of its supervisory board members to conduct a review after the group wrote down nearly the entire value of UraMin's three Southern African mines as it proved much harder than expected to extract uranium.

"The supervisory board will meet on this topic tomorrow. The board communicates its conclusions following the meeting, in the afternoon," the source said.

Areva had no comment.

The report's findings could clear the way for the state-controlled group to pay its former Chief Executive Anne Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne" for her feisty personality, a severance fee of 1.5 million euros ($2 million).

Areva has blocked the payout pending the outcome of the study, which should shed light on Lauvergeon's role in the takeover. The deal went ahead amid a nuclear energy boom that saw frenzied buying to secure uranium supply and a peak in prices for the heavy metal.

Areva, already struggling to recover from last year's Japanese nuclear disaster, has been damaged by the UraMin deal and related allegations that Lauvergeon's spouse had been spied on because of suspicions that he had benefited from the transaction.

The board inquiry, conducted by Sophie Boissard, Agnes Lemarchand and Francois David, is one of three investigations into the matter. Separate reports by the industry minister and by the parliament are expected later this month. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Will Waterman)