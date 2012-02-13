PARIS Feb 13 French nuclear group Areva's
supervisory board will on Tuesday report the outcome
of a study on its controversial $2.5 billion acquisition of
Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007, a source close to the
matter said.
Areva in December asked three of its supervisory board
members to conduct a review after the group wrote down nearly
the entire value of UraMin's three Southern African mines as it
proved much harder than expected to extract uranium.
"The supervisory board will meet on this topic tomorrow. The
board communicates its conclusions following the meeting, in the
afternoon," the source said.
Areva had no comment.
The report's findings could clear the way for the
state-controlled group to pay its former Chief Executive Anne
Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne" for her feisty personality, a
severance fee of 1.5 million euros ($2 million).
Areva has blocked the payout pending the outcome of the
study, which should shed light on Lauvergeon's role in the
takeover. The deal went ahead amid a nuclear energy boom that
saw frenzied buying to secure uranium supply and a peak in
prices for the heavy metal.
Areva, already struggling to recover from last year's
Japanese nuclear disaster, has been damaged by the UraMin deal
and related allegations that Lauvergeon's spouse had been spied
on because of suspicions that he had benefited from the
transaction.
The board inquiry, conducted by Sophie Boissard, Agnes
Lemarchand and Francois David, is one of three investigations
into the matter. Separate reports by the industry minister and
by the parliament are expected later this month.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
