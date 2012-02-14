Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group posts a surprising 64-percent
jump in its fourth-quarter net profit and expects to slow its
revenue decline this year.
MONEY SUPPLY
The central bank will publish M3 money supply data for
January at 1300 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
The finance ministry to publish the supply for the Thursday
tender of January 2017 bonds.
KGHM
Two independent advisers hired by Europe's No.2 copper
producer gave a positive opinion for the planned takeover of
Canadian-listed rival Quadra, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
BOGDANKA
The coal miner plans to change its no-dividend policy,
Rzeczpospolita quoted its chief executive as saying. Analysts
expecting the company to hand back at least half of its profit
to shareholders starting in 2013.
POLKOMTEL
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica wants to
cooperate with Poland's No.2 mobile operator on roaming,
marketing and products, Puls Biznesu quoted Polkomtel's board
member as saying.
PGE, TAURON, ENEA
Utilities Tauron and Enea are not planning to team up with
larger state peer PGE on its Opole power plant, Parkiet writes.
