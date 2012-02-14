Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TPSA

Poland's top telecoms group posts a surprising 64-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit and expects to slow its revenue decline this year.

MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank will publish M3 money supply data for January at 1300 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry to publish the supply for the Thursday tender of January 2017 bonds.

KGHM

Two independent advisers hired by Europe's No.2 copper producer gave a positive opinion for the planned takeover of Canadian-listed rival Quadra, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

BOGDANKA

The coal miner plans to change its no-dividend policy, Rzeczpospolita quoted its chief executive as saying. Analysts expecting the company to hand back at least half of its profit to shareholders starting in 2013.

POLKOMTEL

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica wants to cooperate with Poland's No.2 mobile operator on roaming, marketing and products, Puls Biznesu quoted Polkomtel's board member as saying.

PGE, TAURON, ENEA

Utilities Tauron and Enea are not planning to team up with larger state peer PGE on its Opole power plant, Parkiet writes.

