DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief * Brent crude ends higher on Greek measures, Iran tensions UAE * UAE telco Etisalat wants piece of Libyan market * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts rise in Q4 profits * UAE developer Aldar books 2011 profit on govt sales * Abu Dhabi fund eyes sale of $1.3 bln Malaysia bank stake KUWAIT * Kuwait c.bank governor resigns over govt spending * Kuwait's Alafco reports lower first quarter profit * Kuwait telco Zain posts 2011 profit of $1.03 bln SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi to sell extra 1.74 mln barrels of crude to Reliance * Saudi Fransi Capital has six IPOs in pipeline EGYPT * Labour strikes shut Dubai's DP World port in Egypt * Egypt cbank to offer 12 bln Eg pounds in repos BAHRAIN * Investcorp H1 FY 2011/12 net profit down to $5.3 mln * Clashes in Bahrain on eve of uprising anniversary (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)