DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief
* Brent crude ends higher on Greek measures, Iran tensions
UAE
* UAE telco Etisalat wants piece of Libyan market
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts rise in Q4 profits
* UAE developer Aldar books 2011 profit on govt sales
* Abu Dhabi fund eyes sale of $1.3 bln Malaysia bank stake
KUWAIT
* Kuwait c.bank governor resigns over govt spending
* Kuwait's Alafco reports lower first quarter profit
* Kuwait telco Zain posts 2011 profit of $1.03 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to sell extra 1.74 mln barrels of crude to Reliance
* Saudi Fransi Capital has six IPOs in pipeline
EGYPT
* Labour strikes shut Dubai's DP World port in Egypt
* Egypt cbank to offer 12 bln Eg pounds in repos
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp H1 FY 2011/12 net profit down to $5.3 mln
* Clashes in Bahrain on eve of uprising anniversary
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)