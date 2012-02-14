PARIS Feb 14 A Paris employment tribunal
has awarded two Societe Generale traders 180,000 euros
($237,900) for unfair dismissal in 2009 after they complained
about unpaid bonuses, their lawyer said on Tuesday.
The ruling was earlier reported by Europe 1 radio, which
said the two traders were considering an appeal because the
damages were equivalent to a year's salary without bonuses.
"This (report) is correct," said the traders' lawyer,
Thierry Schwarzmann, though he declined to make further comment.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)