* KPC says spot cargoes secured at low cost
* Major gas trader, big exporter to supply Kuwait
DUBAI Feb 14 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
has bought three spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for
delivery in April to help meet rising demand for electricity and
use in its largest refinery, a statement on KPC's website said
on Tuesday.
Kuwait began importing super-cooled gas in 2009 to help meet
demand for electricity in one of the world's highest per capita
power consumers and has long-term deals to buy gas from Royal
Dutch Shell and Vitol from 2010-2013.
But surging air conditioning demand in the hot Middle
Eastern summer and a lack of domestic supply means Kuwait needs
to import more gas each year to feed its power plants.
"In preparation for the next summer season... (KPC)
concluded a contract for these consignment in the spot market,
in addition to the consignments that have previously been agreed
to between the KPC with Shell and Vitol in long-term contracts,"
Jamal Al-Loughani, deputy marketing director at KPC, said.
Loughani did not identify the sellers but said two of the
cargoes were bought from a "major gas trading company" with the
other sourced from a major LNG exporter.
Kuwait is close to the world's largest LNG exporter Qatar
but the Gulf neighbours have not agreed any long term supply
deals yet.
KPC said the spot cargoes - which range from 2.8 trillion to
3.5 trillion British thermal units (2.77-3.47 billion cubic feet
of gas) - were bought for among the lowest prices currently
possible on the international market.
The first cargo, expected at the start of April, will be
used by KPC's 466,000 barrel a day (bpd) Mina Al-Ahmadi
refinery.
State-run KPC's LNG imports have risen sharply from 11 in
2009 to 33 in 2010 because the Gulf Arab oil exporter does not
have enough natural gas to meet power demand in summer and
supply seawater desalination plants.
Kuwait hopes to nearly quadruple its gas output to 4 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) by 2030, to help feed an expected
doubling in electricity demand.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey)