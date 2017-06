LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The order book for UBS' first low-trigger contingent capital issue from Switzerland has exceeded USD1.5bn, a source close to the deal told IFR on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, coupon guidance on the transaction was set in the 7.5% area for the 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 capital security.

The transaction is expected to be rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch. UBS is global coordinator and bookrunner and BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SG CIB are joint-bookrunners.