* Total returns 0.4 pct in Jan, lowest since June 2009

* Capital values hit by falling tenant demand

LONDON, Feb 14 Returns on UK commercial property fell to their lowest in more than two and a half years in January, hit by limp demand for office, shop and warehouse rental space as Europe's debt crisis persists, data showed on Tuesday.

Investment Property Databank (IPD) said the total return on commercial property, which includes rent payments, was 0.4 percent in January, down from 0.5 percent in December and the lowest figure since June 2009.

Commercial real estate values fell 0.2 percent during the month, after a 0.1 percent fall in December.

"With so much uncertainty still surrounding the future of the UK and the euro zone, and reports indicating that the UK economy is falling back into recession, it's no surprise that demand from tenants remains lacklustre across all sectors," IPD's Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, Phil Tily, said.

Office rents declined for the first time since October 2010, IPD said, with offices in London's financial district suffering a fall of 0.1 percent and West End rents registering zero growth.

Falling demand from retailers for space hit property values in the retail sector, especially shopping centres, IPD said, adding that retail rents fell across the country, except in central London.

The benchmark IPD Monthly Index, used as the basis for the UK's property derivatives market, measured 3,628 properties worth 33.9 billion pounds at the end of January.