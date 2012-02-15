Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TVN

The Polish media group TVN misses forecasts with a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and drops its 2012 guidance because of market uncertainty.

DEBT

Poland should have 40 percent of its borrowing needs financed by the end of February, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

LOTOS, PKN, PGNIG

Poland should avoid creating companies with market dominance, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, responding to speculation that the government could merger Poland's No. 2 refiner Lotos with larger PKN Orlen or gas monopoly PGNiG.

EMPERIA

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners and grocery chain Polomarket are left in the race for Emperia's retail arm, Parkiet quotes unnamed sources as saying.

ADVERTISING MARKET

Polish advertising market expanded by 2.2 percent in 2011 and should see similar growth this year, according to a survey of analysts by Rzeczpospolita.

PGNIG

The gas monopolist offers to auction off as much as 70 percent of its gas to potential rivals in future, outlining its first proposal for its part in the planned liberalisation of the country's gas market.

FINANCE MINISTRY, CENTRAL BANK

The finance ministry aims to reduce the amount of European Union funds it exchanges on the spot market in the second and third quarter and will do more through the central bank, the bank's governor Marek Belka says.

INFLATION

Poland's statistics office releases January inflation data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to stand at 4.25 percent. (1300)

