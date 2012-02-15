(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Feb 15 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Wednesday.
GDP
The National Statistics Board will release flash estimate
GDP data for the fourth quarter at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA MAY LIMIT POWER EXPORTS DUE TO FREEZE
Romania's centrist coalition government enabled state-owned
power grid Transelectrica on Tuesday to limit or
temporarily halt electricity exports and lower deliveries to
some industrial consumers due to freezing temperatures.
TRANSELECTRICA POSTS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 90.3 MLN LEI
Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica
posted a 2011 net profit of 90.3 million lei ($27
million), it said on Wednesday.
TRANSGAZ POSTS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 392 MLN LEI
Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz
posted a 392 million lei ($118 million) 2011 net
profit on Wednesday.
ROMANIA BRD 2011 NET PROFIT AT 465 MLN LEI
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, posted a 7 percent fall in
its 2011 net profit on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday after a
credit downgrade of several euro zone countries shook confidence
and on expectations that GDP data from the region this week will
highlight slowing growth and possibly point to monetary easing.
GRAFT SENTENCE
Romania's top court gave former farm minister Decebal Traian
Remes a three year jail sentence for corruption on Tuesday. The
decision, which is pending an appeal, comes just weeks after the
court sentenced former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase in a
landmark case.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
PRIVATE MANAGERS FOR STATE FIRMS
The economy ministry will sign a contract on Wednesday with
the two international headhunting companies it has selected
earlier this year to help it search independent, private
managers for four of Romania's state-owned firms under a plan
agreed with the IMF.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
