FRANKFURT Feb 15 Struggling British
holiday firm Thomas Cook is looking to sell its
profitable charter airline Condor, with a German businessman
among those interested, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.
Thomas Cook is working on a restructuring after turning to
its banks twice for a rescue last year and has already announced
plans to sell its Indian subsidiary to reduce its debt
pile.
Manager Magazin reported Hans Rudolf Woehrl, who has run
airlines and clothing businesses, was looking at Condor.
"We've made no secret of the fact that Condor would appeal
to us," the report cited him as saying.
Woehrl could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters.
Thomas Cook declined to comment while its restructuring was
still ongoing. "Until that process is complete we cannot
prejudge the outcome," a spokeswoman said.
Thomas Cook has debt of 890 million pounds ($1.4 billion)
and the sale of its 77 percent stake in Thomas Cook India would
only reduce that by about $194 million at its current share
price.
Germany-based Condor not only provides seats for Thomas Cook
package holidays, but also sells to other tour operators and
directly to the public.