BUCHAREST Feb 16 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Thursday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 400 million lei ($120.78
million) in five-year treasury bonds.
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Dacian
Ciolos starts a two-day visit to Romania. On Thursday he is
expected to meet Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu and other
Romanian officials.
ROMANIA'S ECONOMY GREW 2.5 PERCENT IN 2011
The Romanian economy grew 2.5 percent in 2011,
slightly above market expectations and after a contraction of
1.3 percent in 2010, preliminary data from the national
statistics board showed on Wednesday.
* For analyst comments, please see
WRAPUP 1-CZECHS IN RECESSION IN Q4, HUNGARY RESILIENT
The Czech Republic slid into recession and Romania's economy
shrank at the end of last year, weighed down by austerity
measures, waning foreign demand and ripples from the euro zone
crisis that will continue to resonate in 2012.
Hungary, struggling to mend ties with the European Commission
and secure international aid, showed an unexpected uptick in the
last three months of 2011, while its euro zone neighbour
Slovakia surged on a jump in manufacturing.
CEE MARKETS
The forint firmed on Wednesday after Hungary's central bank
set out new plans to aid the economy, outshining other Central
European currencies weighed down by figures showing economies
contracting in the fourth quarter of last year.
ROMANIA COURT REIGNITES ROYAL FAMILY SPAT
Romania's top court reopened a decades-old royal spat this
week by officially recognising the claims of aged former King
Michael's older half-brother.
PARTY AGREEMENT
Romania's government coalition parties signed an agreement
on Wednesday to support the EU's new fiscal treaty.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
TRANSLELECTRICA
Romania could launch the sale of a 15 percent stake in
state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica in
March, said Dan Weiler, head of BCR's corporate finance and
investment banking division, one of the advisers on the sale.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
CAR SALES
Car sales fell by 23.3 percent in January, to 4,221 units,
compared to the same period of last year, data from the
manufacturers' association showed. Adevarul, Page 11
OLTCHIM
Romanian state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim
recorded losses of 270 million lei in 2011. Adevarul, Page 11
